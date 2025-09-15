Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan lodge official complaint after India's SKY refuses handshake with opposition players

A day after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and other Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after a commanding seven-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, filed an official complaint with the match referee Andy Pycroft on Monday.

Advertisement

Confirming the details, Hindustan Times reported that the Pakistan management formally lodged a complaint against the Indian team's actions, calling it against “the spirit of sports.”

"The Pakistani cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema has officially lodged a protest against the Indian cricket team, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports," the official statement read.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an official statement via WhatsApp, claiming that match referee Andy Pycroft had informed Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not to shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav during the toss. However, no directive was issued for the post-match formalities.

Salman Agha missing from presentation Pakistan captain Salman Agha did not come for the post-match interview with the official broadcaster, Sony. It has now been confirmed that Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation with Sanjay Manjrekar in protest over the handshake incident.

Advertisement

"Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest against the behaviour of the Indian team," the statement added.

Customary handshakes and India's response Led by captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson, the entire Pakistan lineup approached the Indian dressing room for the customary handshakes. However, the Indian management reportedly shut the door, preventing the gesture for the post-match formalities.

"We wanted to shake hands but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Hesson said.

"Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened," he added.

Advertisement