IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson's catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman sparks controversy in Dubai; who said what?

The dismissal of Fakhar Zaman has stirred a controversy during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. The incident took place in the third over of the game when a Fakhar, who raced to 15 off just nine balls, looked to steer a slower delivery from Hardik Pandya towards the off side, only to get a faint edge to Sanju Samson.

The Indian wicketkeeper leaned forward to take the catch which was low to the ground. While Samson appealed hard, the on-field umpires decided to send the decision upstairs. Initial TV replays showed the ball close to the ground. The third umpire then asked for multiple angles before eventually stating there was enough evidence to confirm that it was a clean catch by Samson. However, the decision didn't go well with Fakhar.

The Pakistan opener shook his head in disbelief and walked back reluctantly. He even complained the same to coach Mike Hesson while climbing the stairs of the dressing room.

How former cricketers reacted to Samson's catch? However, the verdict ignited a debate in the commentary box. While Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis slammed the umpire for not checking more angles, Indian Ravi Shastri defended the umpire's decision.

“The umpire should have checked more angles. If there is no conclusive evidence, then the benefit of the doubt should go to the batter," Akram said while on commentary. “I am not sure that the ball carried to Samson. It seemed like the ball bounced before the ball went into Sanju Samson's gloves. That's the main reason why Fakhar was so shocked and stunned and rightly so,” added Waqar.