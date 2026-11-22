After an emphatic 306-run win against Nepal in their tournament opener in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, a high-voltage contest awaits as India A take on arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheens (also known as Pakistan A) on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Sunday. Pakistan Shaheens began their title defence with a comfortable 61-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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India produced a commanding all-round performance against Nepal, posting 332/9 before bowling out their opponents for a paltry 26 in 11.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra (117) and skipper Tilak Varma (107) struck centuries to power India's charge, while pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana dismantled the Nepal batting line-up.

The clash against Pakistan, however, is expected to provide a considerably sterner examination for the Indian side. India's batting line-up features explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, giving the team considerable firepower.

Pakistan, captained by Abdul Samad, will also draw confidence from their opening performance against UAE, where they posted 245 before dismissing their opponents for 184. Pakistan are the defending champions of the 50-over edition, having beaten India A by 128 runs in the 2023 final.

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What happened last time during IND A vs PAK A? At R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 23, 2023, Pakistan A were sent to bat first after then-India A captain Yash Dhull won the toss. The decision to bowl first backfired India A as Pakistan A rode on Tayyab Tahir's 107, Saim Ayub's 59 and Shahibzada Farhan's 65 to post a challenging 352/8 in 50 overs.

For India, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each. In the chase, none of the Indian batters could stand in front of a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack baring Abhishek Sharma's 61 off 51 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan (29) and Dhull (39) got starts but were unable to convert them into big scored. In fact, the 2023 edition was the last time the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament was held in a 50-over format.

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The next two seasons (2024 and 2025) were held in T20 format. It is worth noting that the tournament was known as ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, before being renamed in 2025 as Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Also Read | Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Which TV channels will telecast matches in India

India A vs Pakistan A List A head-to-head

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Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Year Venue India A Pakistan A Pakistan A 128 runs 2023 Colombo (RPS) India A Pakistan A India A 8 wickets 2023 Colombo (RPS) India A Pakistan A India A 130 runs 2006 Darwin India A Pakistan A Pakistan A 36 runs 2006 Abu Dhabi India A Pakistan A India A 34 runs 2006 Abu Dhabi India A Pakistan A India A 6 wickets 2004 Nairobi India A Pakistan A India A 8 wickets 2004 Nairobi India A Pakistan A India A 121 runs 2004 Nairobi India A Pakistan A India A 4 wickets 2004 Nairobi India A Pakistan A India A 4 wickets 2003 Eden Gardens India A Pakistan A India A 89 runs 2003 Eden Gardens Pakistan A India A Pakistan A 170 runs 1998 Karachi Pakistan A India A Pakistan A 6 wickets 1998 Lahore Pakistan A India A Pakistan A 6 wickets 1998 Sheikhpura In List A (50-over) format

The eight-team tournament is divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals. India A will play their final group match against UAE on November 24.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in