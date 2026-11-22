After an emphatic 306-run win against Nepal in their tournament opener in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, a high-voltage contest awaits as India A take on arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheens (also known as Pakistan A) on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Sunday. Pakistan Shaheens began their title defence with a comfortable 61-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
India produced a commanding all-round performance against Nepal, posting 332/9 before bowling out their opponents for a paltry 26 in 11.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra (117) and skipper Tilak Varma (107) struck centuries to power India's charge, while pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana dismantled the Nepal batting line-up.
The clash against Pakistan, however, is expected to provide a considerably sterner examination for the Indian side. India's batting line-up features explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, giving the team considerable firepower.
Pakistan, captained by Abdul Samad, will also draw confidence from their opening performance against UAE, where they posted 245 before dismissing their opponents for 184. Pakistan are the defending champions of the 50-over edition, having beaten India A by 128 runs in the 2023 final.
At R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 23, 2023, Pakistan A were sent to bat first after then-India A captain Yash Dhull won the toss. The decision to bowl first backfired India A as Pakistan A rode on Tayyab Tahir's 107, Saim Ayub's 59 and Shahibzada Farhan's 65 to post a challenging 352/8 in 50 overs.
For India, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each. In the chase, none of the Indian batters could stand in front of a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack baring Abhishek Sharma's 61 off 51 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan (29) and Dhull (39) got starts but were unable to convert them into big scored. In fact, the 2023 edition was the last time the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament was held in a 50-over format.
The next two seasons (2024 and 2025) were held in T20 format. It is worth noting that the tournament was known as ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, before being renamed in 2025 as Asia Cup Rising Stars.
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Year
|Venue
|India A
|Pakistan A
|Pakistan A
|128 runs
|2023
|Colombo (RPS)
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|8 wickets
|2023
|Colombo (RPS)
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|130 runs
|2006
|Darwin
|India A
|Pakistan A
|Pakistan A
|36 runs
|2006
|Abu Dhabi
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|34 runs
|2006
|Abu Dhabi
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|6 wickets
|2004
|Nairobi
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|8 wickets
|2004
|Nairobi
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|121 runs
|2004
|Nairobi
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|4 wickets
|2004
|Nairobi
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|4 wickets
|2003
|Eden Gardens
|India A
|Pakistan A
|India A
|89 runs
|2003
|Eden Gardens
|Pakistan A
|India A
|Pakistan A
|170 runs
|1998
|Karachi
|Pakistan A
|India A
|Pakistan A
|6 wickets
|1998
|Lahore
|Pakistan A
|India A
|Pakistan A
|6 wickets
|1998
|Sheikhpura
In List A (50-over) format
The eight-team tournament is divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals. India A will play their final group match against UAE on November 24.