IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: From Shubman Gill to Sanju Samson - List of Indian players facing Pakistan for first time in T20Is

An India vs Pakistan match is a dream of every cricketer growing up. From watching the high-octane clash on television screens to actually be a part if the playing XI, it takes years of hard work, sweat and a lots of sacrifice for any cricketer to reach at this level. Likewise, the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2025 will be a lifetime memory of the all the cricketers in the Men in Blue camp, especially for those who are experiencing it for the first time in the career.

However, not all the first-timers will get a chance to play against Pakistan in Dubai on the September 14 encounter. With reports suggesting India might go with an unchanged XI, at least three names from the list of first-timers are likely to warm the benches. Having said that, they won't go home empty handed but with lots of memories and learnings.

List of Indian players facing Pakistan for first time in T20Is Abhishek Sharma: The left-handed swashbuckling opener will be facing Pakistan at the senior level for the first time in his career. Having made his India debut last year, Abhishek has cemented his spot at the top of the order with his brilliant hundreds in national colours and will play a crucial role against Pakistan along with Shubman Gill in company at the top.

Shubman Gill: The Indian Test captain is yet to feature in a T20I game against Pakistan. Having established himself as one of the stars for the future, Gill's role will be massive against the Men in Green.

Tilak Varma: Like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak too is playing his first international game against Pakistan at a senior level. The left-hander from Hyderabad is likely to come at no.3.

Sanju Samson: Demoted down the order after Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI, Sanju Samson has a point to prove in his first-ever T20I against Pakistan. The Kerala batter has been in good form off late and his role will be crucial for India in the middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav: Probably the senior among the lot, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be playing Pakistan for the first time in the shortest format since his debut in 2017.