Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram shared an update on the weather conditions in Colombo ahead of the resumption of play between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the R Premadas Stadium. India were playing at a score of 147 at the loss of two wickets when rains disrupted the proceedings and was later shifted to the reserve day.

Also Read| India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates Sharing the update on weather conditions from Colombo via his X account (formerly Twitter), Akram said, “Update from Colombo, rain kept happening on and off overnight. Now it is clear, not all clear, you can see the clouds. It is breezy. Currently, it is okay, but let us see what happens when the match starts. Yes, it must be really frustrating to see all this, but weather you cannot control. We can only pray, I hope we get to enjoy some good cricket." Also Read| Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heartfelt gesture for new father Jasprit Bumrah, ‘May Allah bless…’

Heavy rains lashed Colombo at around 7 am on Monday which could jeopardize play between two Asian rivals, reported ANI. Moreover, the patch marks on the outfield at the R Premadas Stadium could have worsened owing to the continued rain.

What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed off?

If today's match is also washed off, then India and Pakistan will take one point each. With this, Pakistan will move to the top of the Super Four standings with three points, having won against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka has already registered a win against Bangladesh too, worth two points, almost knocking them out of the competition. In this case, India's next two matches against Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15) will be must-win matches for India and reach a total of five points.