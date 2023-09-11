Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram shared an update on the weather conditions in Colombo ahead of the resumption of play between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the R Premadas Stadium. India were playing at a score of 147 at the loss of two wickets when rains disrupted the proceedings and was later shifted to the reserve day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the update on weather conditions from Colombo via his X account (formerly Twitter), Akram said, "Update from Colombo, rain kept happening on and off overnight. Now it is clear, not all clear, you can see the clouds. It is breezy. Currently, it is okay, but let us see what happens when the match starts. Yes, it must be really frustrating to see all this, but weather you cannot control. We can only pray, I hope we get to enjoy some good cricket."

Heavy rains lashed Colombo at around 7 am on Monday which could jeopardize play between two Asian rivals, reported ANI. Moreover, the patch marks on the outfield at the R Premadas Stadium could have worsened owing to the continued rain.