IND vs PAK: Bollywood celebs congratulate Team India over victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup match, 'What a win!'
Celebrities' reactions poured in after Team India's narrow win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's standout performances were praised by Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and others.
The thrilling showdown between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup captivated fans and celebrities. India's nail-biting six-run victory over Pakistan left the nation ecstatic, celebrating the Men in Blue's remarkable performance against their traditional rivals.