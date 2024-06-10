Celebrities' reactions poured in after Team India's narrow win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's standout performances were praised by Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and others.

The thrilling showdown between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup captivated fans and celebrities. India's nail-biting six-run victory over Pakistan left the nation ecstatic, celebrating the Men in Blue's remarkable performance against their traditional rivals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan said he was heartbroken after watching the first innings where India collapsed in the batting, but the bowlers making it to win was commendable.

“Oh my god oh my god! We were watching Ind v Pak game, and switched off the TV midway, because we felt we were losing! But suddenly I saw the Internet and WE WON WE WON WE WON !!! YEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHH .... !!!!! INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA, (loosely translated)," Bachchan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varun Dhawan also shared a snapshot of India's winning moment on his official Instagram handle and said, "What a match what a performance team india! Jai Hind!."

“What a win, #TeamIndia. #HappySunday indeed! Excitement level at max, as always," Sidharth Malhotra dropped a photo of Team India on the social media platform.

Ritesh Deshmukh was also bowled by India's performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on June 9. “Chak De India : What an incredible comeback!!! Bravo Team INDIA - Bravo Bowlers !! #INDvsPAK #t20USA #T20WorldCup 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayushmann Khurrana praised Rishabh Pant and called Boomrah 'man with the golden arm". "Match full of nerves. All's well that ends well though. Good comeback for Rishabh Pant. And Boomrah is the man with the golden arm. Cmon India! Let's go all guns blazing in this #t20USA World Cup! #INDvsPAK," he wrote on X.

Bobby Deol also shared a glimpse of himself watching the exciting match and wrote, "Awesome game, team India."

Notably, India has won all the matches against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup except in 2021, when Pakistan defeated former by an impressive margin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!