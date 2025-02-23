IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surges over 13.3 crore so far on Sunday

India is contesting against its archrival cricket team, Pakistan, on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium. The Pakistan cricket team captain, Mohammad Rizwan, won the toss and decided to take batting first.

According to the live cricket score data, the Pakistan team made 53 runs with the loss of two wickets in 10.2 overs so far in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan viewership Today's India vs Pakistan match is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the early match session, more than 13.3 crore (133 million) people are streaming the live cricket match on the platform.

In the year 2023, the India vs Pakistan match recorded 17.3 crore (173 million) views on television, and 22.5 crore (225 million) viewers watched it on Disney+ Hotstar (now known as Jio Hotstar), reported multiple media outlets citing BARC data.

According to the report, the peak concurrency of viewers reached 7.6 crore (76 million) on television and 3.5 crore (35 million) on digital platforms for that match.

Earlier in the ICC Champions Trophy Final match in 2017, the India vs Pakistan match received an estimated viewership of nearly 40 crore (400 million), while the group game was watched by 32.4 crore (324 million) people.

The World Cup Semi-Final of 2011 still remains one of the most viewed cricket matches of all time, when 49.5 million (495 million) viewers watched India go against Pakistan.

Looking back upon the viewership data for other matches, India vs England's test match, which marked a historic win for the Western nation against India, received over 6 lakh viewership on the sports channel TNT Sports, according to a Sunday Times UK report.

The India vs England test match series in 2021 received a total cumulative views of 10.3 crore (103 million) viewers, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Jio Hotstar Subscription According to the official data, Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate.

The Jio Hotstar subscription with the ad-supported plans starts at ₹149 for three months and ₹499 for a year. The premium plans, which do not have advertisements, start at ₹299 for a month, then ₹499 for a three-month plan, and ₹1,499 for an annual plan.