IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Pushpa director Sukumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan at Dubai stadium

Today's voltage India vs Pakistan match at the Champions Trophy 2025 has begun. Among the attendees are many celebrities, industrialists and renowned cricket personalities. Pushpa director Sukumar arrived to witness the much-awaited match with his family. He was spotted with his wife Thabitha Hamsini, daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi and son Sukranth in blue jerseys.

Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and shared glimpses from the Dubai stadium. He was also joined by Harbhajan Singh in one of the pictures. While Jasprit Bumrah is not playing at today's match, he was seen arriving at the stadium to cheer loud for his team. Among many at the stadium was British singer Jasmin Walia. Jasmin is rumoured to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya. However, neither of them commented on these rumours.

Industrialist Samir Arora posted a video from the stadium seats to mark his attendance. Many several celebrities and famous personalities are attending Sunday's match to cheer for team India. India team captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was also seen at the stadium.

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 Meanwhile, the India vs Pakistan match began at 2:30 pm. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the coin toss before the match and opted to bat first against India. The match is taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For today's match Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy will be playing for team India.