Picture of the day? Babar Azam and Virat Kohli’s gesture goes viral on social media amid IND vs PAK match

IND vs PAK Champion's Trophy: The much anticipated India vs Pakistan match of the ICC Champion's Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium is currently underway.

As the two nations battle it out, a picture of India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, and Pakistan team's Babar Azam, sharing a heart-warming moment, has gone viral on social media.

As Pakistan came out to bat, Virat and Babar had a small chat with the star India batter patting the back of Babar before the game started.

Advertisement

One netizen even labelled the image as ‘Picture of the Day’.

IND vs PAK match Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat in the high stakes clash on Sunday. With the match currently underway, fans still can't keep calm about Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's gesture.

Advertisement

'Electrifying' atmosphere at IND vs Pakistan match While the initial part of the IND vs PAK match had nearly no spectators, the Dubai International Stadium soon witnessed an ‘electrifying atmosphere’.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah meets Virat Kohli & Co in Dubai ahead of IND vs PAK CT clash

Former cricketer Irrfan Pathan took to X to share a clip of the same.

Advertisement

Will India win against Pakistan? While India is comfortably placed in second after their win against Bangladesh, it’s a must-win situation for Pakistan following their opening loss to New Zealand.

Gemini AI made a prediction about who might win the high stakes IND vs PAK match.

Advertisement

“Looking at how each team has performed leading up to the Champions Trophy, including their recent matches and ODI rankings, can give us a clue. India has been quite dominant in recent ODIs,” stated Gemini.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah meets Virat Kohli & Co in Dubai ahead of IND vs PAK CT clash

India and Pakistan have faced each other 135 times in ODIs, with India trailing 57-73 in their head-to-head record. Five games have ended without a result. In the ICC Champions Trophy, India are 2-3 behind in their head-to-head record.