Rohit Sharma's men might have more match-winners than Pakistan but former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh weighed on the Men in Green ahead of the marquee clash on Sunday in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. The encounter is do-or-die for Pakistan as the tournament hosts have already lost to New Zealand in the opener.

To add more to their misery, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman due to an lower side back injury as the left-hander has been ruled out of the tournament. Imam-ul-Haq has been called as a replacement.

For India, a win would secure their place in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A two-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh felt Pakistan would get the home advantage as they have played a lot of cricket in Dubai.

For the unknown, Pakistan were forced to play their home games in the UAE following the militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009.

“I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well,” Yuvraj Singh said in a Star Sports show.

“On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well. I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away,” added Yuvraj Singh, who was the player of the Series in 2011 World Cup.

IND vs PAK is not all about match-winners alone Known to be as one of the most fiercest cricketing rivalry in the world, the India vs Pakistan clash is not all about match-winners alone, according to Yuvraj Singh.