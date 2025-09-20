IND vs PAK: Drama continues in Dubai as Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan cancel pre-match press conference for second time

For the second time in four days, Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of Super 4 clash against India in the Asia Cup 2025. Both India and Pakistan have entered the Super 4 owing to their top two finish in the Group A and are set to face each other for the second time on Sunday (September 21) in Dubai.

Based on a schedule released by Asian Cricket Council (ACC), a member of the Pakistan team or any coaching staff was scheduled to face the media in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the match at 6 PM local time (8 PM IST). Earlier, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media on Saturday as scheduled.

However, Pakistan went ahead with their training from the same time at the ICC Academy for three hours as scheduled. The exact reason for Pakistan not turning up for press-conference is yet to known. Pakistan have also cancelled their pre-match press conference previously before their Group A clash against UAE on September 16.

What happened so far in Asia Cup 2025? The development comes in the aftermath of Andy Pycroft, who was at the heart of the handshake imbroglio when India and Pakistan locked horns in the league stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought Pycroft's immediate removal in the aftermath of their landslide seven-wicket defeat against India. According to PCB, Pycroft had asked the captains, Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav, not to shake hands during the toss.

The situation escalated after the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn't entertain PCB's plea, and the former Zimbabwe cricketer stayed. However, the row spilt over into Pakistan's must-win game against the UAE. After cancelling the pre-match press conference, Pakistan arrived late and forced the game to be delayed by an hour. Meanwhile, Pycroft will officiate as the match referee during the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday.