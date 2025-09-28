India vs Pakistan Final LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's men start clear favourites in Dubai

India vs Pakistan Final LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: After an entertaining 19 days of non-stop cricket and 19 thrilling matches in the Asia Cup 2025, it all comes down to the India vs Pakistan final in Dubai on Sunday. For the first time in 41 years, India are facing Pakistan in the final of an Asia Cup, and third time in this edition of the continental showpiece. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in the previous two encounters.

India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team scorecard

More than India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry, the non-cricketing issues made the headlines in this edition. From the handshake row to no press-conferences to uncalled celebrations and gestures to International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctions, the Asia Cup 2025 has seen it all.

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, Suryakumar Yadav's India clearly start favourites. Having said that, Pakistan are no pushovers as all depends on who handles the pressure better on a given day. Will India be able to lift their ninth Asia Cup crown or will this be Pakistan's third continental title? Get all the updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at Livemint.com.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is

In the shortest format, India enjoy a 11-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan. One game ended in a tie during the 2007 T20 World Cup - the first-ever India vs Pakistan clash in T20Is. In the T20 Asia Cup, India enjoy 4-1 head-to-head record. India's only loss came in 2022 edition.

Where to watch IND vs PAK on TV & online?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of IND vs PAK will be available on Sony LIV app and website from 8 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed