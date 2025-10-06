IND vs PAK: Harmanpreet Kaur's message to fans after India's 12-0 record over Pakistan; ‘sure everyone back home ... ’

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team gave a perfect gift to the fans back home with a commanding 88-run win against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday. Notably, it was India's fourth win over Pakistan in as many matches over a period of last 25 day (three in men's Asia Cup 2025).

The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry have been one of the most debated topics recently in the light of Pahalgam attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Although several former Indian cricketers and fans directly urged the BCCI to not play against Pakistan, the Indian cricket board went with union government's directive which allowed the Indian team to play their arch-rivals only in multi-nation tournaments.

With the Sri Lanka vs Australia clash already washed out by rain the previous day in Colombo, concerns of another rain-affected game loomed large ahead of the India vs Pakistan encounter. However, it didn't rain despite overcast conditions as India pocked a crucial two points to go atop the table, dethroning Australia.

Harmanpreet reiterated that it was indeed an important game for India and they were happy to win. "Very happy, very important game for all of us, and I'm sure everyone back home is happy as well," Harmanpreet said after the game. With this win India also extended their 12-0 unbeaten record over Pakistan in women's ODIs.

What happened during India vs Pakistan match? Sent into bat on a tricky pitch, India huffed and puffed to post 247 all out, thanks to Harleen Deol's 46 and Richa Ghosh's 35 not out. In reply, Pakistan were bundled for 159 in 43 overs, with Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma taking three wickets each.