IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes LIVE Score: India aim for fresh start under new captain Dinesh Karthik against Pakistan

The Indian team will look to start afresh as they take on Pakistan in their campaign opener at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on Friday at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. India had lost to Pakistan in the previous year. The Men in Blue will take the field under the leadership of experienced wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.
Meanwhile, India will be missing the services of Ravichandran Ashwin, who was ruled out due to a knee injury. On the other hand, Pakistan will rely on dynamic all-round abilities of Abbas Afridi, who will spearhead the bowling attack and also provide stability in both batting and bowling departments.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel from 1:05 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes will be available on FanCode app and website.
India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.
Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.
1 - Fastest format in cricket - Each match lasts just 45 minutes
2 - 6 players per side - Having six players per side allows more space and boundaries
3 - 6 overs per innings - Each team bats for only six overs. Unlike international cricket, a batting team gets rich by two runs for wides and no-balls. There is no free hits for no-balls.
4 - Every player except the wicketkeeper bowls at least one over each.
5 - Retire at 31 - A batter must retire after they reach 31 runs. He can later return if other batters are out.
6 - If all the five wickets fall before six overs, then the last unbeaten batter continues with the fifth dismissed player running only.
The last time India faced Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes, the Men in Blue lost to their arch-rivals. Batting first, India posted 119/2 in six overs, thanks to 53 from Bharat Chipli and 31 from Robin Uthappa. In reply, Pakistan romped home with an over to spare.
India will be missing the services of Ravichandran Ashwin, after the veteran off-spinner suffered a knee injury. He has been ruled out of the tournament.
One of the talking points will be the handshake issue. The Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts in men's Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Women's World Cup 2025, as a protest against the Pahalgam attack. It will be interesting to see if the same continues here too.
India - Sony Sports & FanCode
Hong Kong - Cricbuzz & Now TV
Malaysia - Cricbuzz & Astro Sport
Nepal - Kantipur TV & SYTX Sports
Pakistan - Geo Super, Tapmad & Tamasha
Bangladesh - Tapmad & My CO
Australia - Fox Sports & Kayo
North America - Willow TV
YouTube - SportsCentralOfficial, DRMSportsTVNetwork, SportsInsiderPlus, & SportsHubPlay
This the first time Dinesh Karthik will play in Hong Kong Sixes. The other members of the Indian team include Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal and Robin Uthappa. Binny and Uthappa were a part of the India team last year also.
India have been clubbed with Pakistan and Kuwait in Pool C. Pakistan have already defeated Kuwait today with captain Abbas Afridi hitting six sixes in an over.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Hong Kong Sixes clash between India and Pakistan.
