IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes LIVE Score: India aim for fresh start under new captain Dinesh Karthik against Pakistan

The Indian team will look to start afresh as they take on Pakistan in their campaign opener at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on Friday at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. India had lost to Pakistan in the previous year. The Men in Blue will take the field under the leadership of experienced wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Meanwhile, India will be missing the services of Ravichandran Ashwin, who was ruled out due to a knee injury. On the other hand, Pakistan will rely on dynamic all-round abilities of Abbas Afridi, who will spearhead the bowling attack and also provide stability in both batting and bowling departments.

How to watch IND vs PAK in Hong Kong Sixes?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel from 1:05 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes will be available on FanCode app and website.

India vs Pakistan squads in Hong Kong Sixes

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.