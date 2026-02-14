IND vs PAK: How have India & Pakistan performed at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in T20 World Cups?

In less than 24 years, India will take on Pakistan in the most high-profile clash in a cricketing calendar at the R Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Coming into this game after two wins each already in the pocket, a win for either teams will send them to the Super 8 stage. The top two teams from each group will advance.

India have always been dominant when it comes to playing against Pakistan at the global stage. Among all India vs Pakistan clashes, the Men in Blue has lost just once to the arch-rivals (2021 T20 World Cup). Suryakumar Yadav's men will be aiming to make the scoreline 8-1, when they walk out on Sunday.

More than the skill and ability, it will be a battle of nerves in Colombo. However, rain may play a part in the game after the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology cautioned of a developing low-pressure point over Bay of Bengal. It said there is up to 70 per cent chance of rain in the Khettarama area (location of the R Premadasa Stadium) on Sunday evening.

India vs Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium Interestingly, the R Premadasa Stadium has hosted just one India vs Pakistan clash in the history of T20I cricket, dating back to 2012 in the fourth edition of the T20 World Cup. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 128 in 19.4 overs with Laxmipathy Balaji taking three wickets.

Virat Kohli, who had burst onto the scene and was just four years old in international cricket took the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez. In reply, India romped home in 17 overs, losing just two wickets in the chase. Kohli top-scored for India, scoring 78 off 61 balls, with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Despite the win, India exited in the Super 8 stage.

At the R Premadasa Stadium, India have a decent record in the shortest format of the game. Out of 15 T20Is played at the venue, India have won 11, with their losses coming against Australia (one) and Sri Lanka (three). In fact, India have lost their last two T20Is at this venue.

On the other hand, Pakistan too have a good record at the venue. Out of seven matches, the Men in Green have won five while losing only two. Pakistan's losses came against Sri Lanka and India.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 World Cups