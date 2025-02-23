India's star all-rounder Axar Patel on Sunday gave India the second breakthrough while playing against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai, when his stunning direct hit in the first innings sent Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.

Axar Patel, in the 10th over of the first innings, caught hold of the shot by Imam, who shimmed forward and pushed the second delivery of Kuldeep Yadav. Patel charged in and hit the stumps directly, which resulted in Imam-ul-Haq's drastic runout.

Here's the video:

Following this, Axar Patel dismissed Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46) in the second delivery of his sixth over, as he bowled out Rizwan.

Until the last report, Pakistan have scored 154/3 in 34 overs after winning the toss, with Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha are on crease.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head: Pakistan enjoy a 73-57 head-to-head record against India in ODIs out of 135 matches. Five matches ended in no result. In Champions Trophy, Pakistan enjoy 3-2 lead over India.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs: INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

PAKISTAN: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.