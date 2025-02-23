Ind Vs Pak, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel stuns Imam-Ul-Haq with excellent direct hit run-out | Watch

  • Ind Vs Pak, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel, in the 10th over of the first innings, charged in and hit the stumps directly, which resulted in Imam-ul-Haq's drastic runout.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated23 Feb 2025, 05:17 PM IST
Ind Vs Pak, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Axar Patel (R) celebrates with teammates as he runs-out Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (2L) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

India's star all-rounder Axar Patel on Sunday gave India the second breakthrough while playing against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai, when his stunning direct hit in the first innings sent Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq to the pavilion.

Axar Patel, in the 10th over of the first innings, caught hold of the shot by Imam, who shimmed forward and pushed the second delivery of Kuldeep Yadav. Patel charged in and hit the stumps directly, which resulted in Imam-ul-Haq's drastic runout.

Here's the video:

Following this, Axar Patel dismissed Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46) in the second delivery of his sixth over, as he bowled out Rizwan.

Until the last report, Pakistan have scored 154/3 in 34 overs after winning the toss, with Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha are on crease.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head:

Pakistan enjoy a 73-57 head-to-head record against India in ODIs out of 135 matches. Five matches ended in no result. In Champions Trophy, Pakistan enjoy 3-2 lead over India.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

PAKISTAN: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

23 Feb 2025
