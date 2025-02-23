IND Vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: With the adrenaline-filled high-intensity match between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan is all set to begin in Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi urged the side to win 'at any cost'.

Earlier last night, Naqvi met the Pakistan cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and urged them to win Sunday's crucial match against India "at any cost" to silence critics.

Later, Naqvi told media-persons that the Pakistani team was ready to face India and do well against them.

"It would be a great game and our team is fully prepared and in my opinion, they are in form. We are with our team, whether they win or lose," PTI quoted him as saying.

"The team was scheduled to practice for about two hours but the proceedings were halted within an hour as Naqvi took "stock of things", met captain Mohammad Rizwan and head coach Aqeeb Javed and discussed cricketing matters with them," a PTI report said.

In case Pakistan loose the match on Sunday against India, they will be knocked out of the tournament.

In addition, Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was conspicuous by his absence from the team's training on Saturday and speculations were rife that he may be not be considered for the match after he was not seen at the practice session.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan's interim head coach Aqib Javed did not give any specific reason for Azam's absence, saying that the former captain chose to rest.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head: Pakistan enjoy a 73-57 head-to-head record against India in ODIs out of 135 matches. Five matches ended in no result. In Champions Trophy, Pakistan enjoy 3-2 lead over India.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs: INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

PAKISTAN: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.