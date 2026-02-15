IND vs PAK: India march into T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 with 61-run hammering of Pakistan, Men in Blue extend 8-1 record

India marched into the Super 8 stage with a comfortable 61-run win over Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The win helped India reach six points from three matches, while Pakistan dropped behind United States of America (USA) to third in the points table. Earlier on the day, USA defeated Namibia.

Pakistan will now need to win against Namibia or hope for a rain washout to qualify for the Super 8 stage. This will also extended India's record in T20 World Cups to 8-1 over Pakistan. Sent into bat first, India lost Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the play.

However, it was Ishan Kishan's supersonic 77 (40b) on a tacky Premadasa pitch that helped to a competitive 175/7. Although Pakistan bounced back with Saim Ayub's twin strike in an over, but captain Suryakumar Yadav's 32 ensured India cross the 17-run mark. Ayub was Pakistan's top performer with the ball.

In reply, Pakistan needed a strong powerplay segment to chase 176 on this surface. But Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) jettisoned big-hitting Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha to reduce them for 13/3 inside the first four overs. Babar Azam's horrendous slog sweep off Axar Patel saw his stumps getting rearranged as Pakistan were tottering at 34/4 inside the first six overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy also took wickets as Pakistan were all out for 114 in 18 overs. India now lead 8-1 in all T20 World Cup encounters.