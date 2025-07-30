IND vs PAK: Indian players refuse to play against Pakistan in the WCL 2025 semifinal in Birmingham - Reports

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jul 2025, 03:51 PM IST
India players have reportedly refused to play against Pakistan in WCL 2025 semifinal.
India players have reportedly refused to play against Pakistan in WCL 2025 semifinal.

The Indian players have reportedly refused to play against Pakistan Champions in the semifinal of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which was scheduled to be held in Birmingham on July 31. Earlier, the India vs Pakistan clash in group stages of WCL 2025 had to be cancelled after the Indian players opted out of the clash due to the recent border tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack that killed 22 innocent lives on April 22.  

