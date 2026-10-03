IND vs PAK Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Co eye back-to-back gold medals against Pakistan

India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard: World champions India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will look to underline their supremacy on the cricket field when they take on Pakistan in the men's gold-medal clash at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. There is little or no chance of players shaking hands with Pakistan cricketers: a trend that started in cricket at Asia Cup last year.
While India are the defending champions, for Pakistan, they are aiming for their maiden Asian Games gold in men's cricket. However, rain could play a part in Nisshin. In case the match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share the gold medals.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka take home the bronze medal. The Sahan Arachchige-led Sri Lanka, came back stringly after their humiliation against India in the semifinals, to beat Bangladesh by 63 runs in the bronze-medal match. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 165/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 102 in 17.3 overs.
Ranked no.6 in the world in T20Is, Pakistan were directly placed in the quarterfinal, along with India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, due to their rankings. However, inclement weather and wet conditions forced the match officials to abandon all the four quarterfinals, with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka making their way into the last four stage without playing a single delivery.
In the semifinal, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain and wet outfield.
Ranked no.1 in the world in T20Is, India were directly placed in the quarterfinal, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, due to their rankings. However, inclement weather and wet conditions forced the match officials to abandon all the four quarterfinals, with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka making their way into the last four stage without playing a single delivery.
In the semifinal, India just outplayed the new-look Sri Lanka. Batting first, India rode on an unbeaten 80 from Ishan Kishan to manage 169/7. In reply, Sri Lanka were skittled out for just 45 runs inside 10 overs.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed
India are likely to go with the same playing XI that won in the semifinal against Sri Lanka. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings, with Sanju Samson coming at no.3.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
We have seen India vs Pakistan in World Cups, Asia Cups, and even in the Champions Trophy. But this game starts a new era for both the teams as India and Pakistan face off for the first time in the Asian Games. While India are the defending champions, Pakistan are yet to win a gold medal in men's cricket at Asian Games.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the India vs Pakistan men's cricket final.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.