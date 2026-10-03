IND vs PAK Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Co eye back-to-back gold medals against Pakistan

India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard: World champions India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will look to underline their supremacy on the cricket field when they take on Pakistan in the men's gold-medal clash at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. There is little or no chance of players shaking hands with Pakistan cricketers: a trend that started in cricket at Asia Cup last year.
While India are the defending champions, for Pakistan, they are aiming for their maiden Asian Games gold in men's cricket. However, rain could play a part in Nisshin. In case the match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share the gold medals.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka take home the bronze medal. The Sahan Arachchige-led Sri Lanka, came back stringly after their humiliation against India in the semifinals, to beat Bangladesh by 63 runs in the bronze-medal match. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 165/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 102 in 17.3 overs.
Ranked no.6 in the world in T20Is, Pakistan were directly placed in the quarterfinal, along with India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, due to their rankings. However, inclement weather and wet conditions forced the match officials to abandon all the four quarterfinals, with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka making their way into the last four stage without playing a single delivery.
In the semifinal, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain and wet outfield.
Ranked no.1 in the world in T20Is, India were directly placed in the quarterfinal, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, due to their rankings. However, inclement weather and wet conditions forced the match officials to abandon all the four quarterfinals, with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka making their way into the last four stage without playing a single delivery.
In the semifinal, India just outplayed the new-look Sri Lanka. Batting first, India rode on an unbeaten 80 from Ishan Kishan to manage 169/7. In reply, Sri Lanka were skittled out for just 45 runs inside 10 overs.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed
India are likely to go with the same playing XI that won in the semifinal against Sri Lanka. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings, with Sanju Samson coming at no.3.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
We have seen India vs Pakistan in World Cups, Asia Cups, and even in the Champions Trophy. But this game starts a new era for both the teams as India and Pakistan face off for the first time in the Asian Games. While India are the defending champions, Pakistan are yet to win a gold medal in men's cricket at Asian Games.
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