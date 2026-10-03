IND vs PAK Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Co eye back-to-back gold medals against Pakistan

India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard: World champions India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will look to underline their supremacy on the cricket field when they take on Pakistan in the men's gold-medal clash at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. There is little or no chance of players shaking hands with Pakistan cricketers: a trend that started in cricket at Asia Cup last year.

While India are the defending champions, for Pakistan, they are aiming for their maiden Asian Games gold in men's cricket. However, rain could play a part in Nisshin. In case the match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share the gold medals.

When and where to watch IND vs PAK on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Pakistan probable XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed