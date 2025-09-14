Live Updates

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's Men in Blue likely to go unchanged in Dubai

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India will be facing Pakistan for the second time in this year when the arch-rivals clash in a Group A encounter in Dubai on Sunday. This is the first India vs Pakistan game since the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22. The IND vs PAK match starts at 8 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India take in arch-rivals Pakistan.

IND VS PAK, Asia Cup LIVE Score: It's India vs Pakistan time once again. Having won their respective Asia Cup 2025 campaign openers, both the teams face each other in Dubai in Sunday with an aim to move one step closer to the Super Four stage. The IND vs PAK starts at 8 PM IST.

Unlike the previous outings, the buzz around this India vs Pakistan clash is a bit different in the light of deadly Pahalgam attack in April. Calls for boycotting the game have been louder on social media with a several former Indian cricketers also joining the bandwagon.

Although the Indian players are aware of people's sentiments, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side are focussing on cricket. It is also the first time India are playing Pakistan since the ICC Champions Trophy in February. On the other hand, Pakistan are coming after winning the T20I tri-series featuring United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

Where to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The IND vs PAK clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Pakistan T20I head-to-head

India have played a total of 13 T20Is against Pakistan since 2007. The Men in Blue enjoy a healthy 9-3 record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game with one tied game. In Asia Cup (T20Is), India are leading 2-1.

India vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

Follow updates here:
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Pakistan's winning start

Like India, Pakistan too won emphatically in their opening game. Batting first, Pakistan survived a middle-order collapse to post 160/7. In reply, Oman were bowled out for just 67 runs.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India's thumping start

India have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a win over UAE. Asked to bat first, UAE were bundled for just 57 runs. In reply, India romped home in 4.3 overs. Interestingly, the whole match was completed in 17.4 overs.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Group A encounter in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025Cricket
