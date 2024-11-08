Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India start campaign against Pakistan on November 30 - Check complete fixture

India will take on Pakistan on November 30 in their men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024 opener, the schedule of which was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday. A total of eight teams have been divided into two groups of each with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals. The tournament starts on November 29 and the final is to be played on December 8. Dubai and Sharjah will host all the matches.
India, who are the most successful side with eight titles, have been clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Japan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B consists of Afghanistan, defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Following the Pakistan encounter, India will play Japan on December 2 and against UAE two days later. The semifinals will be played on December 6.
|Opponent
|Date
|Venue
|Pakistan
|November 30, 2024
|Dubai
|Japan
|December 2, 2024
|Sharjah
|UAE
|December 4, 2024
|Sharjah
