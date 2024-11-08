Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India start campaign against Pakistan on November 30 - Check complete fixture

India are the most successful side in U-19 Asia Cup with eight titles. Bangladesh are the defending champions.

Koushik Paul
Updated8 Nov 2024, 07:31 PM IST
India and Pakistan have been put in Group A of the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 to be held in Dubai and Sharjah.
India and Pakistan have been put in Group A of the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 to be held in Dubai and Sharjah. (X - BCCI)

India will take on Pakistan on November 30 in their men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024 opener, the schedule of which was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday. A total of eight teams have been divided into two groups of each with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals. The tournament starts on November 29 and the final is to be played on December 8. Dubai and Sharjah will host all the matches.

India, who are the most successful side with eight titles, have been clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Japan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B consists of Afghanistan, defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Following the Pakistan encounter, India will play Japan on December 2 and against UAE two days later. The semifinals will be played on December 6.

India's full schedule at U-19 Asia Cup 2024

OpponentDate Venue 
PakistanNovember 30, 2024Dubai
JapanDecember 2, 2024Sharjah
UAEDecember 4, 2024Sharjah

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMen’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India start campaign against Pakistan on November 30 - Check complete fixture

