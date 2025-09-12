IND vs PAK: Possible for players to cut outside noise amid boycott calls in Asia Cup? India coach says ‘once BCCI says…’

Ever since the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced, calls to boycott the India vs Pakistan game on September 14 has been on the rise. From cricketers to politicians to fans, a huge section of the society has urged the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw from playing against Men in Green in the continental showpiece in Dubai.

Advertisement

If former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadav have called for a boycott, ex-Indian captain Sourav Ganguly spoke in favour of the IND vs PAK clash, stating politics and cricket should always remain separate. Ahead of the high-octane clash, Sitanshu Kotak was asked is it really possible for players to cut the outside noise.

Also Read | Are Punjab Kings boycotting IND vs PAK in Asia Cup? X post sparks speculations

The Indian batting coach decided to play safe and put the ball in BCCI's court. “Once you are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket and that's what we focus on,” Kotak told reporters on the sidelines of India's training session at ICC Academy on Friday.

Advertisement

“I think for players and for us, once BCCI says and they are align with government, we are here to play competitive game. India vs Pakistan is always a competitive game so we rather focus on that,” he added.

Sanju Samson can bat at any position: Sitanshu Kotak In the opening game at the Asia Cup 2025, India fielded Sanju Samson against United Arab Emirates (UAE), thus ending long-standing debate. Samson's spot in the playing XI was doubtful after Shubman Gill returned to the Indian T20I setup after more than a year. For India, Samson has batted in all the positions, starting from first to seventh in T20Is.

However, most of his runs came as an opener, including two hundreds against South Africa last year. Asked if what position the wicketkeeper-batter would bat against Pakistan, Kotak said Samson can bat any spot. “Sanju hasn't batted at no.5 or 6 much but that doesn't mean that he can't bat at those positions. I think Sanju is a good enough player to bat any number,” said Kotak.