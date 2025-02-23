IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma’s ‘downcast’ look as Harshit Rana drops Mohammad Rizwan in Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma looked visibly upset after Harshit Rana dropped Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan off Hardik Pandya during their crucial Group A fixture in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place on the last ball of the 33rd over after Pakistan opted to bat first.

Rohit Sharma looked visibly upset after Harshit Rana dropped Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan off Hardik Pandya during their crucial Group A fixture in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The incident took place on the last ball of the 33rd over after Pakistan opted to bat first.

Having arrested the slide with a century partnership, Mohammed Rizwan upped the ante and went after the Indian bowlers. Coming down the track against Hardik Pandya, the Pakistan skipper swung his bat across the line as the ball went high up in the air.

Harshit Rana, who was fielding at the mid-wicket, moved sideways to dive full stretch with both hands but fails to hold onto it. While Hardik Pandya reacted angrily, Rohit Sharma gave a downcast look at Harshit Rana's fielding standards.

However, the young pacer breathed a sigh of relief when Mohammad Rizwan was cleaned up by a Axar Patel delivery.

India restrict Pakistan to 241 all out Meanwhile, India bowled out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with a 62 off 76 balls, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries as the two batters added 104 runs for the third wicket.

Khushdil Shah chipped in with a 39-ball 38 to lift Pakistan after they slipped to 165 for five at the start of the 37th over. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets after all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) dismissed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.