Following their win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, the Indian cricket team are on a verge of creating a historic milestone on Sunday when the Men in Blue take arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. The victory over Bangladesh was India 19th in the ICC Champions Trophy and a win over Pakistan will make them the first team to record 20 wins in the history of the tournament.

England, who were runners-up twice in 2004 and 2013, has the second-most number of wins in ICC Champions Trophy with 14 victories, followed by 2000 winners New Zealand and 2004 champions West Indies are level on 13. Two-time winners Australia (12) come fourth in the list.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan became the 14th team to debut in ICC Champions Trophy. Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side take on South Africa in their Champions Trophy debut.

India look to level scores with Pakistan