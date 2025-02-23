India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill gets lifeline as Khushdil Shah drops ‘simple’ catch; Watch Haris Rauf’s reaction

Khushdil Shah dropped a sitter from Shubman Gill during their high-octane clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The incident took place in the 11th over of the Indian innings.

Coming on the back of two consecutive hundreds, Shubman Gill continued his momentum with his delicate strokeplay against the likes of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bowling his first over, Haris Rauf banged in short on the middle stump as Shubman Gill pulled it straight to Khushdil Shah at mid-wicket quickly. Unable to judge the pace of the ball, Khushdil Shah squandered the chance, giving a life to the Indian batter on 35.

Advertisement

The dropped catch was followed by Haris Raufs animated reaction, including a few cuss words. The 30-year-old later got a pat from Babar Azam. However, Shubman Gill was undone by an Abrar Ahmed delivery seven overs later for 46 off 52 balls.

Watch Haris Rauf's reaction