IND vs PAK: Suryakumar dedicates India's Asia Cup win to Armed Forces; ‘we stand by victims of families of Pahalgam’

Standing in solidarity with the families of victims who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday to the Armed Forces. 26 innocent lives were lost on the fateful afternoon five months back, following which India retaliated with Operation Sindoor. Calls for boycotting today's India vs Pakistan grew louder ever, including former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadav and Manoj Tiwary since the fixture was announed last month.

Keeping in mind the Olympic charter, the Government of India came the BCCI a green light to continue with the game. While India played the game just like any other match, they refrained from shaking hands during the coin toss and after the match, as a mark of protest. In fact, none of the Indian players showed aggression towards the opposition in the game.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.