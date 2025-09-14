IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav backs off after toss in Asia Cup, skips handshake with Salman Ali Agha; video goes viral

India captain Suryakumar Yadav backed off after the coin toss and skipped the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha ahead of their important Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Unlike the previous game, buzz around this India vs Pakistan was marred by the boycott calls on social media in the light of the Pahalgam attack.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
More to follow…
