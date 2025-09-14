IND vs PAK: Suryakumar's India avoid handshakes against Pakistan again after Asia Cup win, 'we gave a proper reply'

After skipping handshakes at the coin toss, the Indian players once again avoided handshakes with the Pakistan players after their Asia Cup 2025 win on Sunday in Dubai. Chasing a below-par 128 runs to win, India rode on birthday boy Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 47 and knocks from Abhishek Sharma (31) and Tilak Varma (30) to romp home in 15.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.
Following the win, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube walked off to the Indian dugout and later to the pavilion. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, waited on the ground for the Indians but the Men in Blue never arrived. The Men in Green finally left the ground carrying a dejected a look.
Speaking on the no handshake stance, Suryakumar said the Indian players are aligned with the BCCI and the government. “We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and government, ” said the Indian captain when asked about not shaking hands with Pakistan players after their win.
