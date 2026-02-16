Out of the box! Suryakumar Yadav salutes Ishan Kishan after Pakistan blitz as opener surpasses Gautam Gambhir

Ishan Kishan’s 40-ball 77 against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday was not merely an innings of power, but one of consequence — a statement that reshaped India’s batting narrative in the fiercest rivalry in world cricket and earned glowing praise from captain Suryakumar Yadav.

In the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, Ishan Kishan’s assault lifted India to 175 for 7 and set up a comprehensive 61-run win.

Ishan Kisshan's feat also carried historical weight: the left-hander overtook India head coach Gautam Gambhir on the list of highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20 internationals, entering an elite bracket of performers, even as he fell short of Virat Kohli’s record.

‘Someone had to take responsibility’: SKY on Kishan’s counterpunch India were briefly checked early after losing a wicket, but Ishan Kishan’s response was immediate and aggressive, stabilising the innings while simultaneously raising its ceiling.

“We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. Batting first was the better option on this wicket. Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he took it was amazing.” said captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The captain later framed the victory in national terms, underlining the emotional temperature that follows any India-Pakistan meeting.

“I think this is for India,” said captain Suryakumar Yadav after India's big win.

Kishan’s 77 repays selection call and shifts India’s hierarchy Kishan’s innings also arrived with a layer of selection intrigue. He was chosen ahead of Shubman Gill in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, a decision that inevitably drew scrutiny given Gill’s stature and consistency

Against Pakistan, Kishan offered the clearest possible justification: a fearless innings that combined clean striking with tactical sharpness on a surface that initially appeared difficult for strokeplay.

India’s 175 for 7 proved not just competitive, but crushing.

Pakistan’s powerplay collapse leaves chase beyond repair If Kishan’s innings set the terms, India’s bowlers enforced them ruthlessly.

Pakistan’s chase of 176 unravelled in the opening overs. Sahibzada Farhan fell for a duck in Hardik Pandya’s first over, top-edging a slog to mid-on. Jasprit Bumrah then trapped Saim Ayub for 6 with his second ball.

Captain Salman Agha followed for 4, leaving Pakistan at 13 for 3, and the match rapidly slipped into damage control rather than pursuit.

When Axar Patel dismissed Babar Azam for 5, Pakistan were 34 for 4 in the fifth over, and the contest had already taken on the feel of inevitability.

Usman Khan resists, then one stumping triggers the end Usman Khan provided Pakistan’s only substantial resistance, making 44 from 34 balls with a six and six fours, briefly giving shape to a chase that otherwise lacked composure.

But when he charged down the pitch to Axar and Kishan stumped him decisively, it triggered the final slide. Pakistan lost three wickets for five runs, and at 78 for 7 the outcome was effectively sealed.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114 in 18 overs.

Salman admits poor execution as Pakistan look to next match After the defeat, Salman pointed to tactical and emotional shortcomings, particularly in the powerplay with the bat and the lack of precision with the ball.

"Our spinners had an off day. Execution was missing in some parts. We believe in our spinners, they've done well in last six months. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay with the bat. In the first innings it was tacky, the ball was gripping as well. The execution was missing with the ball. Pitch played better in the second innings than it did in the first. In these kind of games, the emotions are always going to be high. Have to deal with it. Have played enough games like that. Have a game in two days time, have to look forward to that. Need to win that game and qualify for the Super Eights. Then it's a new tournament again," said Salman.

India’s win, and Kishan’s moment, reverberate beyond the scoreline India’s 61-run victory was emphatic on paper, but it was Kishan’s innings — and the authority with which he played it — that carried the larger meaning.

In a rivalry defined by pressure and history, he did not merely score runs. He altered the record books, moved past Gambhir on a prized list, and forced a re-evaluation of India’s batting order at the most unforgiving stage.