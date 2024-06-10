IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs in New York in low-scoring nail-biter
India could not score big against Pakistan at Sunday's ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match and were bundled at 119 runs. But, Indian bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah helped India beat Pakistan by 6 runs.
India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring but tense T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium where more than 34,000 fans were in attendance at the temporary arena.