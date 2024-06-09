IND VS PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Malala Yousafzai spotted with her husband supporting Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was spotted Sunday with her husband, Asser Malik, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Nobel laureate and her husband come to support Pakistan against arch-rival India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
