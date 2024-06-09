Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was spotted Sunday with her husband, Asser Malik, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Nobel laureate and her husband come to support Pakistan against arch-rival India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was spotted Sunday with her husband, Asser Malik, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Nobel laureate and her husband come to support Pakistan against arch-rival India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The match was delayed due to rain. Later, when the rain stopped, Pakistan's Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against Team India.

Earlier, the weather forecaster Accuweather said there is a high chance that it will rain during the first innings, which could delay the start of the match and make the toss a deciding factor.

Accuweather added that the chance of rain is likely to increase from 15 to 47 per cent throughout the hour and thunderstorms in the afternoon (until 1 p.m. local time).

While India possesses a stronger batting lineup, reputation, form, and track record signify little in an India-Pakistan encounter. With the pitch helping the fast bowlers, the game is unlikely to be high-scoring, but it might be closely contested.

What if there is a washout? If the clash between the arch-rivals results in a washout, both the teams will share a point each, as ICC has not assigned a reserved day for matches in the group stage.

Following the spread of points, India will continue to remain in the second spot with three points, below the US (having four points) in Group A, and Pakistan will slip to the fourth position. Pakistan needs to win both of its matches against Canada and Ireland to make a place in the Super Eight.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

