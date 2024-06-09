IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match: Will June 9 produce another thriller as India lock horns with Pakistan?
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match: Virat Kohli’s 2 sixes against Haris Rauf in 2022 when 28 was needed off 8 balls have registered their place in history books. Will June 9 produce another thriller?
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match: India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Group A match is more crucial for Pakistan’s survival in the tournament rather than for Rohit Sharma’s boys.