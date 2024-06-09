IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match: Virat Kohli’s 2 sixes against Haris Rauf in 2022 when 28 was needed off 8 balls have registered their place in history books. Will June 9 produce another thriller?

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match: India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Group A match is more crucial for Pakistan’s survival in the tournament rather than for Rohit Sharma’s boys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Men in Blue have already won one match (against Ireland) and at the second position. The United States are leading the group with 4 points from 2 matches, having a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.626.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma opens up on New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan match Pakistan, on the other hand, are at number 4 among 5 teams. Pakistan lost to the US in a Super Over. Their performance was far from impressive even though they were facing a team just making an entry into the world of cricket.

Pakistani fans were heartbroken. However, Babar Azam knows that everything will be forgotten if they win against India. However, winning against India is unlikely to be easy.

In the last 5 completed matches, India emerged victorious in all of them. However, Pakistan lost 3 of their last 5. But, that doesn’t end there.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Mohammad Kaif advices Virat Kohli to change his approach against Pakistan Since 2023, India have played 27 T20I matches and won 18 of those. One match was tied (with Afghanistan) and another produced no results (also against Afghanistan).

IND vs PAK T20s: Head-to-head records India and Pakistan have played 12 T20I matches against each other. India have won 9 while Pakistan have won thrice. These archrivals have played 7 matches against each other in T20 World Cups. Pakistan have managed to win only one of those.

One match was tied, with both scoring 141 in 20 overs in that Durban match in 2007. India eventually defeated Pakistan in the final that year to win the first T20 World Cup.

While the first World Cup took place in 1975, India did not play against Pakistan until 1992. Sachin Tendulkar was the Player of the Match while India won by 43 runs. India's spotless winning streak against Pakistn in World Cups that started in 1992 got broken in 2021.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan: ICC’s ’world-class grounds team’ working hard to fix ‘dangerous’ New York pitch For Indian fans, it is impossible forget that match as Pakistan dominated India and won by 10 wickets, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (79 off 55) and Babar Azam (68 off 52). These two batters, however, are far from their best form at the moment.

In 2022, Virat Kohli set the Melbourne Cricket Ground on fire by chasing Pakistan’s 159 almost single-handedly and won it in the last ball. King Kohli’s 2 sixes against Haris Rauf when 28 was needed off 8 balls have registered their place in history books.

Will June 9 produce another thriller? Fans will find it out in a few hours from now.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match: When and how to watch Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the India vs Pakistan match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar reserves best wishes for India ahead of IND vs PAK clash Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs Pakistan T20I match on June 9 will start at 8 PM (India time).

