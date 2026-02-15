IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership rises to over 18 crore as India loses Ishan Kishan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE: Pakistan, winning the coin toss against its archrival cricket team India, decided to bowl first on Sunday, 15 February 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to the live cricket score data, India has scored 97 runs in 10.2 overs with the loss of two wickets (Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma) so far in the first innings of the one-day international match on Sunday.

IND vs PAK live viewership Today's India vs Pakistan cricket match, which is streaming on the Jio Hotstar platform, is currently being watched by more than 18.1 crore (181 million) people who are tuning in through their devices to stream today's cricket match live on the entertainment platform.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, the India vs USA match received more than 26 crore people views as India won against USA by a margin of 29 runs on 7 February 2026.

Mint reported last year that during the Champions Trophy 2025, the India vs Pakistan match received a live viewership of more than 60.2 crore or 602 million, when Indian won the match by six wickets with 45 balls remaining.

India vs Pakistan teams today India Team Today: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Team Today: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

