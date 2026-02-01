IND vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match: Game is on! Pakistan withdraws boycott, to play India on Feb 15

IND vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match: The India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will proceed as planned after Pakistan’s government withdrew its boycott following interventions by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, resolving a standoff that threatened the tournament.

The match is scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 15.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,” the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

It was clear that the country would withdraw the call after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

Advertisement

"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from Pakistan government added.

As reported by PTI, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who urged him to withdraw the boycott call. "The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse."

The government statement came after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi briefed Sharif about his dialogue with the ICC that also involved Islam on Sunday.

Naqvi had earlier stated that it would take another day to reach a final decision.

“Bangladesh's stance was valid so we had to back them,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Bangladesh were ousted from the tournament for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Islam issued a statement in Dhaka, expressing his gratitude towards Pakistan for backing his country but requested that the team show up for the high-profile game for the greater good of the sport.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system," he added.

Also Read | Who won yesterday in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Shortly afterward, the ICC released a statement from Dubai saying it would not penalize Bangladesh for refusing to play in India. Bangladesh was eventually replaced by Scotland in the tournament lineup.

Advertisement

“It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter,” stated a press release from the world body.

“It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact,” it added.

Additionally, the ICC agreed to award Bangladesh the hosting rights for a global event between 2028 and 2031.

Naqvi dismissed claims that the PCB was acting under pressure from the ICC’s threat of punitive measures.

"You know we are not ones to be afraid of these threats at all. Everyone knows our Field Marshall (Asim Munir). We are not worried about any sanctions," he said.

Advertisement

It is understood that during his meeting with ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja on Sunday, Naqvi had placed a few demands, including resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh. This was meant to offset the losses that the BCB has incurred following the shocking ouster from the global event, PTI reported.

While Indo-Pak bilateral cricket isn't under ICC's purview, the demand for a tri-series was summarily rejected. India haven't played any tri-nation tournament for more than a decade now.

However, the ICC might consider awarding the next men's Under-19 World Cup to Bangladesh, PTI reported.