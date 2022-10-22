Ind Vs Pak T20I World Cup Preview: Hope, paramount pressure awaits at Melbourne

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will once again face each other in an adrenaline-filled match during the 2022 T20I World Cup in front of a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 of October, that begin 1:30 pm IST.
In the first Super 12 game for both the teams, the pressure is paramount as Pakistan would like to continue its winning streak against India which is began in the last T20 World Cup encounter in Dubai, while India looks all set to take revenge of the previous loss.
Before looking at the teams' chances, let see what weather forecast says:
According to the weathetr.com, the temperature will be 18ºC at day and 13ºC at night on the day of the match. Chances of rain are 80-100 per cent which may play a spoilsport. Also humidity will be around 82-87 per cent.
Pitch Report:
In the Melbourne stadium, the pitch often offers a fine balance between bat and ball, as pace bowlers often get some good carry and bounce in the initial stages. Spinners may not that effective.
So whosoever wins the toss may prefer to field first as team winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first on this venue in an attempt to utilize the new ball bowlers.
Past Record:
India have played 4 T20Is at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), in which it won 2 and lost onw, while one match was abandoned. For Pakistan, the team has match at the MCG and lost it.
Teams and probable players:
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Expected Performers:
Probable best batter:
Suryakumar Yadav: The in-form batter is expected to have a blast against the opposition, as his recent past records show. Considering his batting style, the power batter is looking forward to keep the scorecard rolling and that too, with a lightening speed.
Mohammad Rizwan: For Pakistan, all eyes will be on this terrific opener and performer. His lethal batting style and consistency has weed several experts.
Shaheen Afridi: He is one of the finest bowlers in world cricket now and with his yorkers Afridi has the ability to shatter any powerful batting order. He will be not only be a weapon, but also a support system of the Pakistan side.
Arshdeep Singh: This youngster may not look that promising as Jasprit Bumrah, but has the credentials to deliver perfect yorkers in death overs. His tendency to not let the batter score, often proves a wicket for India.
Chances of teams winning match:
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has already said that the country has not won the ICC trophy and things like that for 9 years and the players know it. So, definitely, this time around, India will try its best to bring back the glory which it attained in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.
While, considering the case of Pakistan, Babar Azam has proven himself as a phenomenal skipper and batter. Pakistan did win the T20I World Cup in 2009, but for them to its a wait of 13 years now.
Said it all, now its time for the upcoming nail-biting thrilling match that we are looking ahead for -- India Vs Pakistan. Who will win or lose, that time will tell, but enjoying the match seems the utmost priority now.
