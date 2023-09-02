The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan, the world's number one ranked side, have been in good form ahead of their clash with India. Babar Azam's side defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 on 30 August.

A confident Pakistan announced on Friday that they would field the same team that played against Nepal. Pakistan's team combination will include three openers and two all-rounders.

India, on the other hand, will be playing at full strength for the first time in months with the return of pacers Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shreyas Iyer.

Kandy weather forecast:

Rain could spoil the blockbuster Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, with Google Weather predicting a 56-78 per cent chance of rain during the match and heavy cloud cover throughout the day.

Temperatures are also expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius with humidity at 92 percent for the early stages of the eagerly-anticipated clash.

However, according to Weather.com, there is only a 20 per cent chance of rain today. It is also predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Wasim Akram shares weather update from Kandy:

In a video update shared on X, he said, “Many people are asking me about the weather in Kandy. Where I'm staying, there's a drizzle with cloud cover. But you can see that the weather is clearing. The ground is one hour away from here. Maybe, the weather is different there,"