Ind vs Pak weather update: Will rain play spoil sport in Kandy? Wasim Akram shares insight| Watch Video1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game in Kandy may be affected by rain with a 56-78% chance of rain during the game. Wasim Akram provides a weather update.
The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan, the world's number one ranked side, have been in good form ahead of their clash with India. Babar Azam's side defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 on 30 August.
“All the best to both teams. And remember, it's just a match. Someone will win and someone will lose. Enjoy good cricket," the Pakistani legend noted.