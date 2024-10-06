After picking up two wickets against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash, India spinner Shreyanka Patil on Sunday said that it was a special feeling for her.

Indian spin bowler Shreyanka Patil, on Sunday, October 6, said that it was a special feeling for her after she picked two wickets against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Patil picked up two wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00 while giving away just 12 runs to the opponent. The Indian spinner dismissed Muneeba Ali and Tuba Hassan in the 10th and 15th over, respectively.

Shreyanka Patil said that getting her first wicket in the World Cup against Pakistan felt even more special, talking about her play after the first innings.

The 22-year-old spinner praised Indian bowlers for getting important wickets in the powerplay round and the death overs against the Pakistan team.

"Getting the first World Cup wicket is pretty special, and getting it against Pakistan is even more special. Thanks to the crowd here for consistently cheering for us. Amazing to be a part of this World Cup... It was a batting wicket but we as bowlers picked some crucial wickets in the powerplay and the death overs," said Shreyanka Patil.

"I think I'm going to have iced tea now. It is pretty hot and humid, but we have practised here and we had a training camp in Bangalore as well. We as the bowling unit have done our job, up to the batters now to do their job and get us home nice and early," said Patil.

Recap of the innings: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat.

Nida Dar made 28 runs from 34 balls, and Muneeba Ali made 17 runs from 26 balls, these were the only top batters for the Pakistan team, as they reached 105 runs for 8 wickets in the first innings.

Indian bowling attackers displayed a spectacular performance and were successful in dropping critical wickets in the first innings.

Arundhati Reddy led the bowling line-up for Team India's attack after she picked up three wickets in her four-over spree at the economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers in the team managed to get wickets in the game, however, Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a poor performance in fielding, missing multiple catches.