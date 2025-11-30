IND vs SA 1st ODI: Fan breaches Ranchi security to touch Virat Kohli's feet after Indian's 52nd ton; video goes viral

A fan breached the security at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi to touch Virat Kohli's feet immediately after the latter's 52nd ODI hundred against South Africa in the first of the three games on Sunday. With this hundred, Kohli now has most centuries against South Africa (six), surpassing five each from Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner.

Advertisement

The incident happened just after Kohli guided Jansen for a third-man boundary. As soon as Kohli opened his helmet and kissed the ring on his neck as a part of his celebration, a fan took everyone by surprise and went straight at the feet of the former Indian captain.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI LIVE Score: Virat Kohli departs for 135

He was immediately taken off the field by the security. The moment also took Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal by surprise in the dressing room, who took a pause in their celebrations before continuing again.

Returning to international cricket after more than four months in Australia, Kohli looked rusty in his consecutive duck in the first two matches. In the third match in Sydney, Kohli returned to form with a 70-plus unbeaten knock. The right-hander continued his form in Ranchi from the onset, and even forged a 100-run stand with Rohit Sharma (57).

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for new ODI world record

Kohli was finally dismissed for 135 off just 120 balls, studded with 11 fours and seven sixes. This was Kohli's third hundred at this venue after 139 not out against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 123 against Australia in 2019. It was also Kohli's sixth hundred against South Africa.