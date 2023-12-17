Cricket is an interesting game and a lot of thing happens during a match which sometimes becomes hilarious. One such scene took place on 17 December when India chased a target of 117 runs against South Africa during the first ODI match at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's star batter Shreyas Iyer was on crease and facing a delivery from left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger in the ninth over.

In an attempt to hit the ball, Iyer's bat flew towards square leg while the ball went over mid-on, as he was attempting a hard pull shot on a shortish delivery, causing him to lose grip of his bat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Call it luck, the top edge of the shot didn't land straight into the hands of a fielder or hit the umpire. However, the video of the scene went viral on social media.

India vs South Africa: Meanwhile, India defeated South Africa in the first ODI match by 8 wickets, after restricting the Proteas to just 116 runs in just 27.3 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, the Proteas lost their momentum, kept losing wickets. India's Arshdeep Singh took a fifer while Avesh Khan picked four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav finishes off the Proteas' innings with his trademark style.

With his powerful spell, Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODI cricket, having the figures of 5/37 in 10 overs. He also won the Player of the match award for his terrific bowling performance.

Arshdeep Singh departed Hendricks and Dussen in the second over, as both the batters failed to open their account. Following this, Arshdeep departed Zorzi, in the 8th over, and Klaasen on the very last delivery of 10 the over as he hits his stumps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chasing 117 runs, India's ODI debutant Sai Sudharsan scored 55 runs, while Shreyas Iyer hit 52 runs, leading India to a 8 wickets victory.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.