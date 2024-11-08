IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India recreate WC final magic against South Africa?

The 4-match T20I series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Durban's Kingsmead Stadium. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, Suryakumar Yadav aims for a third consecutive series win.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Nov 2024, 10:21 AM IST
IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India recreate WC final magic against South Africa?
IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India recreate WC final magic against South Africa?(HT_PRINT)

The India vs South Africa T20I series will start on November 8. The first cricket match of the 4-match series will take place at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

IND vs SA T20I: Head-to-head

India have played 27 T20I matches so far with South Africa. The Men in Blue hold a narrow 15-11 lead over the Proteas, with one match yielding no result. During their last T20I series in South Africa in 2023, the teams drew 1-1, with one game washed out by rain.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after BGT 2024, claims former IND star

The last team these two teams clased in a T20I match was when it was the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. While chasing India’s 176/7, South Africa finished at 169/8 while Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match.

Neither Kohli nor Rohit Sharma, who led India to a historic World Cup win after beating South Africa, will be a part of this match. Both of them announced retirement from T20I cricket soon after the World Cup win.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Weather

The evening weather forecast for Durban indicates a consistent temperature of 22°C until 9 PM. Conditions will remain cloudy, with a slight chance of rain increasing from 10% at 5 PM to 24% by 10 PM.

Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh on Kolkata Knight Riders’ radar?

Winds will be steady, coming from the northeast at speeds between 20 to 27 km/h, as per Weather.com.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Pitch report

Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Ground typically favours fast bowlers, with an average first-innings score of just 136 across 18 T20Is. Out of those 18, 1 match yielded no results, and another (between India and Pakistan) ended in a tie.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul at RCB? Dale Steyn picks favourite

For the rest of the 16 matches, 8 matches were won by teams batting first and 8 by teams batting second. Captains winning the toss often choose to bat first due to the stadium’s playing conditions.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: When and how to watch

The IND vs. SA 1st T20I match will start at 8:30 PM (India time). Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels will broadcast the match live. JioCinema will offer live streaming of the match online.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav, having led India to T20I series wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will aim for a third consecutive series victory.

However, the conditions are quite different as the hosts will enjoy the home benefits, making things difficult for Team India. Google win probability calls it 50-50 at the moment.

Google win probability calls it 50-50 at the moment.

As per CricTracker, the team bowling first will win the match. We believe India will likely start with a loss.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs SA 1st T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India recreate WC final magic against South Africa?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.50
    10:24 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.27%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    725.00
    10:24 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    41.4 (6.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    813.75
    10:24 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -6.05 (-0.74%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.25
    10:24 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    716.00
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    32.4 (4.74%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,030.00
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    1924.5 (4.27%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    246.30
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    7.75 (3.25%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,472.00
    10:15 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    47.4 (0.64%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,206.00
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -84.95 (-6.58%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,287.55
    10:13 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -87.35 (-6.35%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    452.80
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -24.75 (-5.18%)

    IRCON International share price

    204.50
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -10.6 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    287.15
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    20.5 (7.69%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.70
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    62.5 (6.69%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,438.15
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    70.15 (5.13%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    716.00
    10:16 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    32.4 (4.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.