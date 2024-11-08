IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India recreate WC final magic against South Africa?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will start on November 8. The first cricket match of the 4-match series will take place at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa.
India have played 27 T20I matches so far with South Africa. The Men in Blue hold a narrow 15-11 lead over the Proteas, with one match yielding no result. During their last T20I series in South Africa in 2023, the teams drew 1-1, with one game washed out by rain.
The last team these two teams clased in a T20I match was when it was the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. While chasing India’s 176/7, South Africa finished at 169/8 while Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match.
Neither Kohli nor Rohit Sharma, who led India to a historic World Cup win after beating South Africa, will be a part of this match. Both of them announced retirement from T20I cricket soon after the World Cup win.
The evening weather forecast for Durban indicates a consistent temperature of 22°C until 9 PM. Conditions will remain cloudy, with a slight chance of rain increasing from 10% at 5 PM to 24% by 10 PM.
Winds will be steady, coming from the northeast at speeds between 20 to 27 km/h, as per Weather.com.
Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Ground typically favours fast bowlers, with an average first-innings score of just 136 across 18 T20Is. Out of those 18, 1 match yielded no results, and another (between India and Pakistan) ended in a tie.
For the rest of the 16 matches, 8 matches were won by teams batting first and 8 by teams batting second. Captains winning the toss often choose to bat first due to the stadium’s playing conditions.
The IND vs. SA 1st T20I match will start at 8:30 PM (India time). Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels will broadcast the match live. JioCinema will offer live streaming of the match online.
Suryakumar Yadav, having led India to T20I series wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will aim for a third consecutive series victory.
However, the conditions are quite different as the hosts will enjoy the home benefits, making things difficult for Team India. Google win probability calls it 50-50 at the moment.
As per CricTracker, the team bowling first will win the match. We believe India will likely start with a loss.