IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Win prediction, weather, pitch report; can India recreate WC final magic against South Africa?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will start on November 8. The first cricket match of the 4-match series will take place at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

IND vs SA T20I: Head-to-head India have played 27 T20I matches so far with South Africa. The Men in Blue hold a narrow 15-11 lead over the Proteas, with one match yielding no result. During their last T20I series in South Africa in 2023, the teams drew 1-1, with one game washed out by rain.

The last team these two teams clased in a T20I match was when it was the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. While chasing India’s 176/7, South Africa finished at 169/8 while Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match.

Neither Kohli nor Rohit Sharma, who led India to a historic World Cup win after beating South Africa, will be a part of this match. Both of them announced retirement from T20I cricket soon after the World Cup win.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Weather The evening weather forecast for Durban indicates a consistent temperature of 22°C until 9 PM. Conditions will remain cloudy, with a slight chance of rain increasing from 10% at 5 PM to 24% by 10 PM.

Winds will be steady, coming from the northeast at speeds between 20 to 27 km/h, as per Weather.com.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Pitch report Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Ground typically favours fast bowlers, with an average first-innings score of just 136 across 18 T20Is. Out of those 18, 1 match yielded no results, and another (between India and Pakistan) ended in a tie.

For the rest of the 16 matches, 8 matches were won by teams batting first and 8 by teams batting second. Captains winning the toss often choose to bat first due to the stadium’s playing conditions.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: When and how to watch The IND vs. SA 1st T20I match will start at 8:30 PM (India time). Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels will broadcast the match live. JioCinema will offer live streaming of the match online.

IND vs SA 1st T20I match: Prediction Suryakumar Yadav, having led India to T20I series wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will aim for a third consecutive series victory.

However, the conditions are quite different as the hosts will enjoy the home benefits, making things difficult for Team India. Google win probability calls it 50-50 at the moment.

