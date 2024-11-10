IND vs SA 2nd T20I match: Win prediction, weather report, predicted XI; Surya’s men aim to continue winning momentum

Suryakumar Yadav's men would be aiming to cement their lead in the 4 match T20I series after securing a victory in the 1st match at Durban. However, the team management would also look to wrinkle out a few irons from the last game as they tackle the visitors at St George's Park Cricket in Gqeberha today.
Sanju Samson with his explosive century was the star of the show for India but other top order batters failed to take the lead from Kerala batter. Abhishek Sharma, in particular, has not been able to make good of the multiple opportunities provided to him with scores of 0, 10, 14, 16, 15, 4, 7 in the last few innings.
Moreover, other Indian batters like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also failed to live up to their potential. Although, Tilak Varma did shine with a quickfire 18 ball 33 but he would look to put up a big score in order to cement his position in the high competitive Indian middle order.
One area where India are having no troubles at the moment is with their bowling. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh set the tone for India in the first match while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, with 3 wickets a piece, essentially dismantled the Proteas innings.
As per Google Win predictor, India have a slight edge in the 2nd T20I after winning the last encounter. Meanwhile, South Africa has around a 45% chance of winning.
Crictracker, also predicts that no matter who wins the toss, India will emerge the victor in the 2nd T20I encounter. We believe India will continue their winning momentum.
As per Accuweather, there is around 49 to 63% chance of rain in Gqeberha during the match hours. Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to hover around 15-17 degrees Celsius.
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristian Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla